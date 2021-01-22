Covid vaccination: MeitY develops RAS platform for processing feedback

Under the Covid vaccination drive, the government uses ‘Rapid Assessment System (RAS)’, a platform developed by Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) for taking feedback from those who get vaccinated.

This initiative to utilise RAS platform aims to improve citizens’ vaccination experience while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process at all vaccination centres, MeitY said in a statement.

This feedback system will help the government to make the vaccination process more citizen-friendly. RAS platform has already sent out around 6.2 lakh SMSes to all those who have been vaccinated in a short span of four days.

Some processes have been put in place to collect feedback on vaccination experience. The registered mobile numbers and names of those vaccinated daily are sent to the RAS system by Co-WIN platform at midnight.

RAS system prepares a unique URL for feedback questions and sends personalised SMSes to all beneficiary of that day. SMS contains the person’s name, dose (first/ second), and a unique URL.

The sender ID used for SMS is “GOVRAS”.

When a user clicks on the given URL mentioned in SMS, a feedback form opens showing Co-WIN logo, date and place of vaccination, dose (first/ second) and names of all those for confirmation, who got vaccinated.

Once the user confirms for vaccination against one of the names, some questions are also asked including -- was social distancing maintained at the vaccination site; Did the staff inform you about the vaccination process and gave vaccine properly?; and if the person was informed about the adverse effects following immunisation?

If the user does not give the feedback against SMS within 24 hours, an outbound call is made from “1921” seeking feedback as above, MeitY added.