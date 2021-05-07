EIB, SBI to back €100 m Neev Fund II for SMEs

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the State Bank of India (SBI) have agreed to back the new Neev Fund II, which will invest up to €100 million in Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Neev II Fund, which is under the management of SBICap Ventures (a step-down subsidiary of SBI), will provide growth and expansion capital to companies offering solutions for clean energy, electric vehicles, efficient use of raw materials, and water and circular economy projects in the country.
“The fund will enable Indian innovative and emerging companies to fund their growth through equity or quasi-equity instruments,” according to a joint statement issued by EIB, SBI and the European Commission.
Also read: European Investment Bank’s €650-m fund for Kanpur Metro
EIB Vice-President and in charge of operations in India, Christian Kettel Thomsen said: “Innovative solutions often require innovative forms of financing, such as private equity funds. Our partnership with the State Bank of India will create a much-needed source of equity financing for climate action and environmental sustainability solutions offered by innovative SMEs.”
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara observed that Neev Fund II will provide equity to SMEs focusing on mitigating climate risks, promoting social development, job creation and gender equality.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
Guha’s independence has allowed him to attack targets in all areas; he will assail with equal vehemence both ...
Of elusive birds, curry leaves and afternoon reveries
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...