Enhanced surcharge withdrawal to be applicable on F&O segment also for FPI

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) will not have to pay enhanced surcharge on gains arising from the transfer of derivatives, better known as Future & Options (F&O). However, domestic investors will not get this benefit.

This clarification was required due to treatment of gain from the derivatives (F&O) Such gain is not treated as capital asset and the income arising from the transfer of the derivatives is treated as business income and liable for normal rate of tax.

However, as the Finance Ministry clarified, in the case of FPI, the derivatives are treated as capital assets and the gains arising from the transfer of the same is treated as capital gains and subjected to a special rate of tax as per the provisions of section 115AD. Therefore, “it is also decided that the tax payable on gains arising from the transfer of derivatives (Future & options) by FPI which are liable to special rate of tax under section 115AD shall also be exempted from the levy of the enhanced surcharge,” the Ministry said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday announced the decision to withdraw the enhanced surcharge levied by Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019 on tax payable at special rate on income arising from the transfer of equity share/unit referred to in section 111A and section 112A of the Income-tax Act from the current FY 2019-20.

Capital assets under these two sections include, equity shares in a company, unit of an equity-oriented fund, and unit of a Business Trust. Since there was no mention of section 115 AD in the announcement, there was confusion and that prompted the Ministry to issue a clarification.

Now, the enhanced surcharge will be withdrawn on tax payable at special rate by both domestic as well as foreign investors on long-term & short-term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity share in a company or unit of an equity oriented fund/business trust which are liable for securities transaction tax and also on tax payable at special rate under section 115AD by the FPI on the capital gains arising from the transfer of derivatives.

However, “the tax payable at normal rate on the business income arising from the transfer of derivatives to a person other than FPI shall be liable for the enhanced surcharge,” the Ministry mentioned. It means such a gain will be business income for domestic investor and taxed at normal rate of income tax plus enhanced rate of surcharge (if it is more than Rs two crore).

Bringing non corporate FPI under the provision of enhanced surcharge impacted the sentiments in stock market. It resulted in massive outflow by FPI from the equity market. They took out nearly Rs 25,000 crore during July and August (up to August 23).

Vikas Vasal, Partner & National Leader – Tax with Grant Thornton India said that the recent surcharge on FPIs had become a sore point and hurt investor sentiment. “Government has taken a right step by removing the surcharge, especially when this surcharge would not have yielded much revenue in relative terms but had a huge negative sentimental impact on the financial markets,” he said.