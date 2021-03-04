EPFO recommends 8.5% interest for FY21

The Central Board of Trustees, Employees Provident Fund Organisation has recommended an 8.5 per cent annual rate of interest to members accounts for 2020-21. A meeting of the CBT held in Srinagar on Thursday decided to send their proposal to the Finance Ministry.

The interest rate would be officially notified in the government gazette, following which EPFO would credit the rate of interest into the subscribers’ accounts, a Government release said.

The release added that the EPFO has consistently generated returns not less than 8.50 per cent since 2014-15. "A high EPF interest rate, along with compounding, makes a significant difference to gains of subscribers. This is even though EPFO has consistently followed a conservative approach towards investment, emphasising the safety and preservation of the principal first approach. The risk appetite of EPFO is meagre since it involves investing poor man’s retirement savings also," the release added.