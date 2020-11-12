Fertiliser industry welcomes additional ₹65,000-crore subsidy allocation

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) on Thursday welcomed the government decision to allocate an additional ₹65,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy in order to ensure adequate supply of nutrients available to farmers in the country.
“We not only welcome the move but also thank the government. This has been a long-pending issue. The over-carry of arrears year after year will be solved now,” said FAI Director General Satish Chander here.
Rating agency ICRA agreed with Chander and said this landmark decision will solve the issue of subsidy delays being faced by the fertiliser industry over the last several years.
“The subsidy backlog had resulted in elevated working capital borrowings and significant interest outgo for the industry weakening the credit profile and profitability of the industry. With this additional allocation over the budgeted subsidy of ₹70,000 crore, the Indian fertiliser industry will witness improvement in its profitability,” said K Ravichandran, Senior Vice-President and Group Head-Corporate Ratings at ICRA, in a statement.
According to ICRA’s estimates, the fertiliser subsidy backlog would have reached around ₹57,000-60,000 crore by the end of FY21, given the strong volume growth being witnessed in fertiliser sales in the current fiscal. Such a backlog would have significantly weakened the liquidity position of the industry, he said.
“The current additional allocation indicates a change in the stance by the government towards the fertiliser sector, and ICRA expects several other reforms to be undertaken to ensure that the industry remains in a healthy state, as it caters to the food security of the nation,” Ravichandran said.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...