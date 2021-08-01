Finmin extends anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Finance Ministry has extended the validity of existing anti-dumping duty on ‘Polytetrafluoroethylene’ (PTFE) imports from Russia by one more month. The anti-dumping duty will now lapse on November 30 as against October 31 specified earlier, according to the revenue department.
The latest revenue department move follows the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in the Commerce Ministry requesting for further extension of the anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia.
PTFE is primarily used in electrical, electronic, mechanical and chemical industries for its unique characteristics like chemical inertness, electrical and thermal insulation and outstanding electrical properties over wide frequency range.
It maybe recalled that Finance Ministry had in June 2016 levied a definitive anti dumping duty of $739.77 per metric tonne on PTFE imports from Russia for a period of five years. This duty was to lapse on June 5 this year, but extended to October 31 after the initiation of 4th Sunset review investigations by the DGTR in February this year for continued imposition of anti-dumping duty on PTFE imports from Russia. The DGTR had recommended extension of anti dumping duty in the wake of initiation of sunset review investigations.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited had filed a petition seeking 4th sunset review investigation on PTFE imports from Russia.
