FinMin imposes anti-dumping duty on refrigerant R-32 from China

Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of "Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) component R-32" from China.

R32 is a refrigerant used in small split air conditioning systems. This definitive anti-dumping duty would be valid for five years.

It may be recalled that SRF Limited had filed a petition seeking anti-dumping duty on HFC R-32 imports from China.

Based on the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its final findings in June this year, the revenue department has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty of $1,171.78 per tonne on HFC R32 produced by Shandong Dongyue Chemical Co Ltd; an anti-dumping duty of $ 1,394.96 per tonne on HFC R32 produced by Zhejiang Quzhou Juxin Fluorine Chemical Co Ltd.

In the case of HFC R32 produced by Jiangsu Sanmei Chemical Ind Co Ltd and Fujian Qingliu Dongying Chemical Ind Co Ltd, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 1,344.60 per tonne.

For R 32 produced by Zibo Feiyuan Chemical Co Ltd, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $1,255.05 per tonne.

For the rest of the producers of HFC R32 from China, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 1,519.70 per tonne, according to the revenue department.