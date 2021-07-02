FinMmin extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese 'PVC Flex Film' imports

The Finance Ministry has extended the validity of the existing anti-dumping duty on 'PVC Flex Film' imports from China till January 31 next year.

The anti-dumping duty was earlier valid till August 7 this year but has now been extended in the wake of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) initiating a sunset review investigation on March 24 this year and requesting an extension of the validity of the duty.

It may be recalled that the All India Laminated Fabric Manufacturers Association had applied for Sunset Review on behalf of SRF Limited, Qrex Flex Private Limited and Pioneer Polyleathers Limited ( all domestic producers). The anti-dumping imposed in August 2016 was $ 0.538 per kilogram for all producers from China other than Heytex Technical Textiles (duty pegged at $0.034 per kilogram).

Medium density fibre board

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry has also extended the validity of the existing anti-dumping duty on imports of ‘Plain Medium Density Fibre Board (MDF)’ from Vietnam till March 13,2022. MDFs are widely used for partitions, modular furniture, cabinets etc., due to their smooth and uniform finish.

Greenply Industries/Greenpanel Industries and Rushil Decor Limited had filed the petition seeking a sunset review investigation.