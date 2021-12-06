Food Processing Ministry gives nod to 60 applications under PLI Scheme

Leading packaged food companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle India, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Amul (GCMMF), Parle Biscuits, among others, have got approval from the Central government for their investment proposals to get benefits under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI Scheme) for the food processing industry.

These companies will be able to avail sales and investment criteria-based benefits in four key categories of Ready-to-Cook/ Ready to Eat (RTC/ RTE), including millet-based foods, processed fruits & vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese under Category 1.

The Food Processing Ministry on Monday said that it had received a total of 91 applications under Category 1 for the PLI scheme, which was announced earlier this year with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore. “Approval committee under the Chairmanship of the Food Processing Minister, has accorded approval to 60 applicants under Category 1,” it said on its website.

However, the investment details of each of the investment proposals were not released.

Under Category 1, the government had invited applications from large entities to avail such incentives in the four major food categories besides branding and marketing activities in international markets.

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Amul have got approvals for their investment proposals in more than one category.

Proposals of 12 companies such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC Ltd, Britannia Industries, Amul, Haldiram Snacks, Parle Biscuits Pvt Ltd, Prataap Snacks, etc., have received the Centre’s nod for the ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat segment.

In the processed fruits and vegetable segment, 33 applications have been approved, including HUL and ITC, Nestle India, Dabur India, Amul, Parle Agro, MTR Foods, Keventer Agro, Emami Agrotech, Tata Consumer Products and Amul (GCMMF). Other companies that have got the nod for availing incentives in this segment also include Capital Foods, Varun Beverages, Moon Beverages, Fieldfresh Foods and DS SpiceCo.

Amul (GCMMF), Parag Milk Foods, Sunfresh Agro Industries and Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd have got the nod for their proposals for the mozzarella cheese segment. Meanwhile, 11 applicants including ITC have got the Centre’s nod in the mozzarella cheese category.

Sources said that applications for the second and third categories are under consideration for approvals by the committee. While under the second category, small and medium enterprises will be selected for incentives in the four categories besides innovative or organic products, the third category is solely to give incentives for branding and marketing activities abroad.

The scheme will be implemented over a six-year period from 2021-22 to 2026-27. In March, the Food Processing Ministry had said that overall the scheme will facilitate the expansion of processing capacity for processed food output worth Rs 33,494 crore.