Gadkari sets the stage for vehicle scrapping ecosystem

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
As a part of developing an organised vehicle scrapping ecosystem in the country, Road Transport Ministry has proposed to bring in rules for setting up automated fitness and scrapping centres by October 1.
Broadly, the attempt is to move towards automated testing centres for all vehicles (that will replace the existing manual testing methods). Also, the modern recycled scrapping centres will aim to recycle most of the metal and parts of vehicles following the Belgium model with a target to recover 90 per cent of raw materials, hopes the Ministry.
The Ministry on Thursday notified draft rules for registered vehicle scrapping facility, to be termed Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF). Rules for testing centres are in the works, and the policy envisages that unfit vehicles will be given end of life certificate making scrapping of such vehicles mandatory.
In another move, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that in one year, tolling on highways will be done using GPS technology (over and above Fastags) that will do away the need to stop at toll plazas. New vehicles have already been asked to fit GPS in them, he said. All toll plazas will be disbanded.
The plan is to have integrated vehicle scrapping facility at Alang in Gujarat (known for ship recycling), apart from many such facilities across the country. The Ministry has set a target to have 50 scrapping centres by December 2023, and 75 automated fitness centres by March 2023, said a Ministry official.
On scrapping policy or the voluntary vehicle fleet modernisation programme, Gadkari said in a press meet that the country has lots of vehicles that are not formally scrapped or recycled.
Use of modern scrapping centres can result in extraction of steel, aluminium, copper and other rare earth metals that are low-cost raw material for making electric vehicles, said Gadkari. They will also help in the backdrop of high metal prices.
India has some modern scrapping centres at present – Mahindra-MSTC joint venture operate a scrapping centre in Noida, Maruti Suzuki with Toyota has announced plans to have such a centre, and one of the Tata Group companies is also weighing such option, said an official source. Vehicle scrapping is largely unorganised in the country now.
A network of modern testing and scrapping centres form part of having an overall policy and supporting infrastructure that will also promote newer, safer, fuel efficient vehicles. Other components of the policy include proposed lower GST and lower Road Tax for newer vehicles for vehicles bought against those scrapped in registered facilities, which Gadkari said that they have proposed to the Finance Ministry and States. Also, the Road Ministry has proposed higher registration fee for vehicles of over 15 years.
It is being proposed that commercial vehicles be de-registered after 15 years in case of failure to get fitness certificate, private vehicles be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of failure to renew registration certificate.
Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, expect the passenger vehicle costs to drop by 8-10 per cent for most segments.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...