Government will soon launch genuine single window system for industry, says Goyal

The government is working towards further improvements in business processes and will soon launch a genuine single window system in partnership with the industry, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal said.

“Today, the world is looking at India to play a much bigger role and to find the right balance between various trading nations in terms of supply chain and in terms of dependence on certain geographies…it is incumbent upon all of us that we address what is desired from us,” Goyal said at a plenary session on ‘synergy between the government and businesses for sustainable growth’ which was a part of the CII Annual Meeting 2021 organised virtually.

Goyal said that efforts were on for greater involvement of the people (Jan Bhagidari) and of the business community (Udyog Bhagidari) in the process of achieving higher growth. “India@75 is clearly an opportunity to reflect on tremendous and remarkable structural reforms, which India has witnessed,” he added.

First phase launch

The Commerce Ministry is likely to soon have a soft launch of the first phase of the national single window system. There will be 17 ministries/departments and 14 States onboard in the first phase.

The digital platform will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in India, as per the Ministry.