Government will soon launch genuine single window system for industry, says Goyal

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The government is working towards further improvements in business processes and will soon launch a genuine single window system in partnership with the industry, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Textiles and Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal said.
“Today, the world is looking at India to play a much bigger role and to find the right balance between various trading nations in terms of supply chain and in terms of dependence on certain geographies…it is incumbent upon all of us that we address what is desired from us,” Goyal said at a plenary session on ‘synergy between the government and businesses for sustainable growth’ which was a part of the CII Annual Meeting 2021 organised virtually.
Goyal said that efforts were on for greater involvement of the people (Jan Bhagidari) and of the business community (Udyog Bhagidari) in the process of achieving higher growth. “India@75 is clearly an opportunity to reflect on tremendous and remarkable structural reforms, which India has witnessed,” he added.
The Commerce Ministry is likely to soon have a soft launch of the first phase of the national single window system. There will be 17 ministries/departments and 14 States onboard in the first phase.
The digital platform will allow investors to identify and apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in India, as per the Ministry.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...