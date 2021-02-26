Govt extends Covid-19 surveillance and containment norms till March 31

Existing guidelines on surveillance and containment for the Covid-19 pandemic have been extended till March 31, an official statement from the Home Ministry said on Friday.

"While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new Covid-19 cases, there is a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic.States/Union Territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic," the Home Ministry said.

This would mean that the States must continue to demarcate containment zones, follow already prescribed containment measures in these zones strictly and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour. Besides, all standard operating procedures regarding various permitted activities will have to be tracked and monitored by the authorities, the statement said.