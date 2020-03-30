Policy

No change in fiscal year: FinMin

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

new-fiscal-year

The government has not extended the current 2019-20 fiscal year, and it will end as scheduled on March 31, the finance ministry said Monday.

PTI erroneously reported that the new financial year would start from July 1. The news alert and the related story have been withdrawn.

“There is no extension of the financial year,” the finance ministry said.

financial policy
coronavirus
