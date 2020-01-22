Policy

Govt gives nod for pact with Brazil for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

The government on Wednesday gave its approval for signing of a pact between India and Brazil for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources.

The Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has given its approval for the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India and Geological Survey of Brazil - CPRM, Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Federative Republic of Brazil on ‘cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources’,” the Mines Ministry said in a statement.

The pact will provide an institutional mechanism between both the nations for cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources, the statement said.

Published on January 22, 2020
Brazil
mining and quarrying
government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt approves pact with foreign countries for seafarers’ competency certificate