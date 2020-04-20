Govt lays down quota allocation procedure for calcined pet coke import for 2020-21

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
The government has laid out a detailed procedure for allocation of quota for import of calcined pet coke to be used in the aluminium industry for the financial year 2020-21.
“Procedure for allocation of quota for import of calcined pet coke for use as calcined pet coke (CPC) in the aluminium industry and raw pet coke for CPC manufacturing industry for the year 2020-21 is notified,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a public notice.
In October 2018, the government permitted imports of a certain quantity of pet coke, used for fuel purpose, for anode making by the aluminium industry.
As per the conditions and modalities of application for import of pet coke, the DGFT said that all eligible entities that want to avail quota may apply for import licence along with the capacity of the unit.
They also have to obtain a valid consent certificate from the state pollution control board.
“Completed online application form and documents...must reach on or before May 5...If documents received are found in order, the application will be considered in Exim Facilitation Committee for import of restricted items, and the concerned jurisdictional regional authority will grant authorisation,” it has said.
The import licence will be valid until March 31, 2021.
It added that the DGFT would evaluate and allot quota among applicants and licenses will be issued.
“Imports have to be completed before March 31, 2021,” it added.
