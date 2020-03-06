Govt seeks Parliament nod for ₹54,000-crore additional spending

The government on Friday sought Parliament nod for an additional ₹54,000-crore spending mainly to meet its obligation towards GST compensation to States and defence-related expenditure.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur presented the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants in the Lok Sabha.

It sought authorisation for gross additional expenditure of ₹4.8-lakh crore.

“Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹53,963.58 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by saving of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹4.26-lakh crore,” the supplementary demands for grants document said.

GST compensation

The government has sought ₹20,000 crore for payment of GST compensation to the States. Of this, ₹16,200 crore has been earmarked for States and remaining ₹3,800 crore for Union Territories.

Another ₹2,908 crore has been sought for payment as share of net proceeds of taxes to Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The other major expenses for which additional funds have been sought include defence related expenses (₹6,988 crore), defence pensions (₹5,730 crore), MNREGA (₹5,001 crore) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (₹1,003 crore).

The second Supplementary Demands for Grants has already been taken into account in the revised estimate for 2019-20.

As per the revised estimate, the government’s total expenditure has been pegged at ₹26.99-lakh crore and receipts at ₹19.32-lakh crore.

The government raised fiscal deficit target to 3.8 per cent of the GDP from 3.3 per cent pegged earlier for 2019-20 due to revenue shortage.

The Centre’s fiscal deficit rose to ₹9.85-lakh crore in April-January, which is 128.5 per cent of the revised full-year target of ₹7.67-lakh crore.