Govt to soft launch first phase of National Single Window System

The government will soon soft launch the first phase of the National Single Window System that will provide a digital platform to investors to apply for various pre-operations approvals required for starting a business in India, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said

“There will be 17 Ministries/Departments and 14 States onboard in the first phase which is likely to be launched soon,” the Minister said at the review meeting of single window system on Tuesday.

The Minister expressed hope that the platform will be a seamless interface where all facilities, from land purchase to access to information by businesses and industrialists, will be available. The single window will provide end-to-end facilitation and support, including pre-investment advisory and information related to land banks, and facilitate clearances at Central and State levels, he added.

It will provide information to investors about the approvals required to establish a particular business and let them apply for those approvals to start their business, see the status of those approvals as well allow them to provide/seek clarifications regarding the same.

“The Minister said all security measures should be in place to safeguard the critical data. He also suggested for third party auditing of the platform before its launch,” a release stated.