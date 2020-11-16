Govt yet to finalise new inflation target beginning April 1, 2021

Technically, the existing inflation targeting framework will run out on March 31, 2021. That leaves less than five months for the government to either set a new target or decide to run with the existing range.

“No call has yet be taken on the new range or to continue with the existing range,” a senior Finance Ministry official told BusinessLine. When asked whether it is the current economic situation or some other reasons that are delaying the process, the official said that a number of factors need to be considered before arriving at a new range to be followed from April 1, 2021 or deciding to continue with the existing range.

However, experts feel that the present range of 4 per cent (with 2 per cent swing in both directions) should be continued.

Also read: India’s inflation targeting framework needs a relook

In May 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934 was amended to provide a statutory basis for the implementation of the flexible inflation targeting framework. The amended Act also provides for the inflation target to be set by the Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, once every five years. Accordingly, the Central Government has notified in the Official Gazette, 4 per cent Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation as the target for the period from August 5, 2016 to March 31, 2021, with the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent and the lower tolerance limit of 2 per cent.

Anil K Sood, Professor at Hyderabad-based Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices (IASCC) feels inflation targeting is a forward-looking idea, and therefore, it is important to recognise that the use of historical data is only a proxy for expected inflation level. In addition, inflation targeting is meant to anchor the medium- to long-term expectations of the inflation level and its volatility. Consequently, any particular event (e.g., pandemic) or seasonal variations in inflation would be of limited concern.

“We don’t even want the RBI to start responding to short-term, seasonal or event-determined variations in inflation, as that would introduce unnecessary volatility in interest rates ― increasing the probability of resource misallocation, in turn,” he said.

Also read: Shift in economics: Covid brings fiscal policy back to the forefront

Echoing the same sentiment, Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist with India Ratings & Research, said inflation targets are not decided by the events of the recent past. Therefore, setting the inflation target to be followed from April 1, 2021 should not be a problem. “Generally, inflation target(s) are decided on the basis of growth inflation dynamics. This simply means what is the range of inflation that an economy can withstand if it has to grow at its potential rate of growth in the medium to long term. This is why inflation targets vary across countries. So, the chances are inflation target will remain the same,” he said.

Further, he added, past research studies have shown that in view of the various constraints faced by the Indian economy, an anchor inflation rate of 4 per cent is best suited to let the economy grow on a sustained basis at around its potential rate of growth of about 7-8 per cent.

Sood further said that if India is able to beat inflation through higher productivity gains, it will enhances its ability to let real earnings go up. A developing economy, by its very nature, delivers higher productivity, and therefore, can have a higher inflation target. “We do not really have a science that can help us determine the optimal level,” he said.