Greece wants to foster strong connections with India, its Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said here on Thursday.

Calling for a broad based partnership between two countries, Mitsotakis urged India Inc to explore investments in infrastructure, logistics and new sectors like hospitality and tourism.

“We are two ancient civilisations with great respect for each other. We have great people-to-people connections and we want to foster the connections further,” the Greek Prime Minister said at an event organised by FICCI.

Relations between India and Greece are on an upswing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country last year. Mitsotakis said that the India-Middle East-Europe corridor will develop further linkages between the two countries and stressed the importance of strengthening supply chains and logistics.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and geo-political uncertainties, Greek economy is growing at a much faster pace than that of Eurozone. “We have done so while, at same time, maintaining tight fiscal discipline,” he said. He also cited the political stability in Greece as one of its advantages.

There is a great untapped opportunity in tourism and hospitality sectors, he said.

“We still don’t have non stop flights connecting Greece with Mumbai or Delhi. I’m sure this will change quickly,” he said.

On Wednesday, India and Greece agreed to sign a mobility and migration partnership agreement to ease skilled migration between the two countries and double bilateral trade by 2030.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit