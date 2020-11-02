GST compensation shortfall: Centre transfers 2nd tranche of ₹6,000 cr to States/UTs

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The Centre on Monday transferred the second tranche of ₹6,000 crore to 16 States and three Union Territories to meet the GST compensation shortfall under the special borrowing mechanism.
The Centre raised this amount at a weighted average yield of 4.42 per cent, which is being passed on to the States/UTs at the same rate. This interest rate is lower than the 5.19 per cent for the first tranche undertaken last year. Interest and principal pay-out will be made through compensation cess. The GST Council has already decided to extend levying cess beyond June, 2022 to service borrowing.
The first tranche of borrowing of ₹6,000 crore was completed last week and it was decided that, every Monday, ₹6,000 crore will be borrowed and released to States/UTs on back-to-back basis. This arrangement will continue till the shortfall of ₹1.1-lakh crore is met.
On October 15, the Centre had announced that it would borrow on behalf of the States for meeting the GST Compensation Cess shortfall. This will be done on the lines of the model adopted for funding ‘externally-aided projects’ through a special window. It has many benefits for the States including better interest rates (avoid differential rates).
Under option-I, States were to be provided a special window of borrowing of ₹1.1-lakh crore, and over and above that, an authorisation for additional open market borrowings of 0.5 per cent of their GSDP. The authorisation for increased OMBs was issued by the Ministry of Finance on October 13. Additionally, under option-I, the States are also eligible to carry forward their unutilised borrowing to the next financial year. Twenty one States and three UTs agreed for option 1. Since five States do not need compensation, the scheme will cover 16 States and three UTs.
Per a Finance Ministry statement issued on Monday, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UTs of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry have received the borrowed amount.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...