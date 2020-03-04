Policy

Hindustan Zinc divestment: SC seeks CBI’s probe

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the CBI’s response on providing a copy of its probe report closing the preliminary inquiry into the disinvestment of the government’s share in PSU Hindustan Zinc Ltd in 2002.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde took note of the submission of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an association of officers related to the PSU firm, that there were corrupt practises in divesting government shares in Hindustan Zinc Ltd during the NDA regime.

On being told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that preliminary inquiry into the case has been closed, the Bench asked him to apprise the court whether it can provide a copy of its closure report to the complainant which has alleged corrupt practices in the deal.

Published on March 04, 2020
Supreme Court of India
CBI
disinvestment
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt nod to automated facial recognition system for identification of bodies, missing children, criminals