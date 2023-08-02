The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified the creation of a new category of Ayush ) visa for foreign nationals for treatment under Ayush systems/Indian systems of medicine. The introduction of the Ayush Visa fulfils the proposal for introducing a special visa scheme for foreigners visiting India for treatment across streams like therapeutic care, wellness and Yoga.

A new chapter, i.e. chapter 11A – Ayush Visa, has been incorporated after Chapter 11 - Medical Visa of the Visa Manual, which deals with treatment under the Indian systems of medicine. Accordingly necessary amendments have been made in various chapters of the Visa Manual, 2019.

According to Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush, the move will significantly boost to medical value travel in India.

“This initiative will strengthen our endeavor to towards making Indian traditional medicine a global phenomenon,” he said.

Introducingthe Ayush Visa category is part of India’s roadmap for the Heal in India initiative. Two ministries – Ayush and Health & Family Welfare – are working together to develop a one-stop Heal in India portal to promote the country as a medical tourism destination.

The Global Wellness Economy will grow at 9.9 per cent annually; and the Ayush-based healthcare and wellness economy is estimated to grow to $70 billion by 2025.

