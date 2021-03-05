India on track to achieve Paris Agreement goals: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is on track to achieve its self-determined targets under the Paris Agreement well before the 2030 deadline.

In a video-taped acceptance speech after receiving the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award from the London-based market intelligence firm IHS Markit on Friday, Modi cited a rise in use of LED bulbs, LPG, ethanol and an increase in the country's forest cover as “great indicators of behavioural change.”

“It is these changes that convince us that India is well on track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets well before the target date of 2030,” the Prime Minister said. During the Paris climate summit, India had announced the target to reduce its emissions intensity of GDP by 33-35 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and “the glorious tradition of our land that has shown the way when it comes to caring for the environment.” The award was last conferred on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017.

“The most powerful way to fight climate change is behavioural change,” Modi said. “The spirit of behavioural change is a key part of our traditional habits which teach us consumption with compassion.”

“If we over-consume resources, you are snatching it from someone else. It is on a similar line that India is speaking about climate justice to help fight climate change,” he added.