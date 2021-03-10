Policy

India to levy import tax on solar modules, solar cells from April 2022: Govt document

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2021

India will levy 40 per cent customs duty on solar modules and 25 per cent on solar cells from April 2022, as it looks to cut imports and expand local manufacturing, according to a government document and two industry sources familiar with the matter.

India is targeting 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030, as part of its commitment under Paris Climate Agreement to own 40 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 10, 2021
solar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.