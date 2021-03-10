India to levy import tax on solar modules, solar cells from April 2022: Govt document

India will levy 40 per cent customs duty on solar modules and 25 per cent on solar cells from April 2022, as it looks to cut imports and expand local manufacturing, according to a government document and two industry sources familiar with the matter.

India is targeting 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030, as part of its commitment under Paris Climate Agreement to own 40 per cent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.