‘India’s measures did not focus on demand support’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Covid-19 relief measures adopted by India were much smaller in scale than the initial announcements and not focussed on demand support, leading to a lower than expected fall in growth performance in 2020, as per a new analysis released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Thursday.
India’s GDP is estimated to post a fall of 6.9 per cent in 2020 and then grow at 5 per cent in 2021, according to calculations done by UNCTAD secretariat based on official data and estimates generated by the United Nations Global Policy.
“The deeper than expected downturn in 2020 explains in part the stronger recovery now projected for 2021,” pointed out the report titled ‘Out of the frying pan... into the fire’.
UNCTAD had earlier forecast a 5.9 per cent contraction in India’s GDP in 2020, in a report published in September 2020.
On India’s performance, the analysis stated that the actual fiscal stimulus fell short of initial announcements that suggested a large increase of public spending for pandemic relief.
“Restrictions on people’s movement not only severely affected incomes and consumption, they also provedunsuccessful in containing the virus,” the report added.
A misguided return to austerity after a deep and destructive recession is the main risk to our global outlook, especially in the context of fractured labour markets and deregulated financial markets, it cautioned. “It will take more than a year for output and employment to return to pre-Covid-19 levels,” it said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...