Indonesian President thanks Modi for pharma supplies

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has appreciated India’s efforts in in ensuring continued supplies of pharmaceutical products to his country in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed issues related to their citizens present in each other’s countries, and agreed that their teams would remain in touch to ensure all possible facilitation in this regard, according to an official release.
“Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi,” the PM tweeted after the call. Modi assured the Indonesian President that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or the other commodities traded between the two countries.
The PM also underlined the fact that Indonesia is an important maritime partner in India’s extended neighbourhood, and the strength of the bilateral relationship would help both countries in fighting the effects of the pandemic, the release added.
Modi conveyed greetings for the holy month of Ramadan to Widodo and all Indonesians.
Indonesia, like India, is struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19, with the number of confirmed cases touching almost 10,000 and the number of dead at over 750.
Although the number of Covid-19 cases is much higher in India, at about 30,000, the percentage of fatalities is much lower with the number of deaths at around 950.
