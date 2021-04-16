Insurance cos getting FDI up to 74% to get 1 year time fulfil conditions for key managerial positions

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The Finance Ministry has notified draft rules for increased foreign direct investment (FDI) ceiling in the insurance sector. These rules prescribe one year time frame for compliance of requirements related with appointment of Resident Indian Citizens on key management posts. Also, total investment will mean sum of direct and indirect foreign investments, it states.
After announcement in the Budget this year, Parliament approved amendment in the Bill for raising FDI limit to 74 per cent from 49 per cent. According to the Ministry, persons ‘likely to be affected’ can give their suggestions within 15 days from now to the draft rules.
According to the draft, in an Indian Insurance Company having foreign investment, a majority of its directors, a majority of its key management persons, and at least one among the chairperson of its Board, its managing director and its Chief Executive Officer, will be Resident Indian Citizen.
Also read: Government may hike FDI limit in pension sector to 74 per cent
The rules also stipulate that at least 50 per cent of directors in the board will be independent directors. However, if the chairperson is an independent director then at-least one third of its Board shall comprise independent directors, it clarifies.
“Every Indian Insurance Company having foreign investment, existing on or before the date of commencement of the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) (Amendment) Rules, 2021, shall within one year from such commencement comply with the requirements of the provisions,” rules said.
It also envisages that total foreign investment in an Indian Insurance Company will mean the sum total of direct and indirect foreign investment by foreign investors in such a company. Investment by foreigner (non-resident) in an Indian entity is considered as Direct Foreign Investment. Investment by an Indian company (which is owned or controlled by foreigners) into another Indian entity is considered as Indirect Foreign Investment. It is also known as downstream investment.
The foreign investment in insurance sector was permitted in the year 2000 by allowing the same up to 26 per cent in an Indian insurance company. Later, in 2015, this limit was raised to 49 per cent. According to an analysis by State Bank of India, in the last 20 years, private insurance companies have explored many new innovations to boost business. However, due to the nature of this business, the sector needs more capital for growth and regulatory needs. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that further penetration of insurance in India is needed and for that capital infusion is required.
The report, using March 2019 data, said that the average FDI investments in the 23 private life insurer is only 35.5 per cent, 30 per cent for 21 non-life private insurers and 31.7 per cent for the 7-specialised health insurance. “In our view, the increase in FDI limit in the insurance may receive ₹5,000-6,000 crore of foreign investment in the sector in the next 1-2 years and ₹15,000-16,000 crore in the next 5-years, apart from deeper product expertise and better underwriting skills,” the report said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...