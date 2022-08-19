hamburger

MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma appointed as Secretary to the President

K.R. Srivats | Updated on: Aug 19, 2022
Rajesh Verma

Rajesh Verma | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

As the chairman of the Company Law panel, Verma had mooted several noteworthy amendments to the Companies Act 2013

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma as Secretary to the President of India Droupadi Murmu. 

Verma, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Orissa cadre, was appointed as MCA Secretary in April 2020.

As the chairman of the MCA appointed Company Law Committee, Verma had mooted several noteworthy amendments to the Companies Act 2013.

The 95-page report of CLC had in all recommended 24 major changes to the Companies Act 2013, including recognising Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, allowing companies to introduce fractional shares, issue Restricted Stock Units and Stock Appreciation Rights.

The government is now in the process of firming up the draft provisions based on the recommendations of this panel, it is learnt. 

Published on August 19, 2022
