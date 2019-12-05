Mines auction: Coal Ministry estimates ₹17,136- crore bonanza for States

The Coal Ministry has projected an estimated income of ₹17,136 crore to the State governments from the recently concluded auction of five mines.

A Coal Ministry statement also said that the allocation of bid out mines has been approved.

In this round, Birla Corporation Ltd has won two mines in Madhya Pradesh, Prakash Industries Ltd has won one mine in Chhattisgarh, Powerplus Traders Private Ltd has bagged one block in West Bengal and Vedanta Ltd has won a block in Odisha.

Over the 30-year life cycle of the mine lease, the Bikram coal mine in Madhya Pradesh will earn the State ₹166.32 crore while the Brahampuri mine will fetch the State exchequer ₹168.48 crore.

Chhattisgarh will get ₹3,300 crore from the Bhaskarpara coal mine while West Bengal will get ₹444 crore from Jagannathpur B.

The Jamkhani block in Odisha will earn the State exchequer much higher than all other mines combined with an estimated revenue of ₹13,057.20 crore.

These estimates are excluding royalties, levies, and applicable taxes.

“The significant feature of the allocations is that for the first time, the successful bidders shall have the flexibility to sell 25 per cent coal produced in the open market. This will boost the coal production in the country and reduce the dependence of industries on imported coal,” the statement said.