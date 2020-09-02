Govt stops physical printing of calendars, diaries

Call this economy measures in the trying Covid-19 times or the victory of digital. Printing of physical wall calendars, desktop calendars and diaries will not be taken up by any of the Ministries, Government departments, public sector banks and Public Sector Undertakings for use in the coming year.

Instead, all such activity will go digital and online in tune with the current times when globally there is a push to adopting digital force multipliers for productivity.

Publication of Coffee Table books will also be stopped and appropriate use of E-Books is encouraged, an official release said.

All Ministries/Departments/PSUs/PSBs and all other organs of the government are to adopt innovative means to use digital or online methods for the same. Innovative digital and online solutions which will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritized and to be put into practice, the release added.

Therefore all calendars, diaries, schedulers and similar other materials, which were earlier printed in physical format, will now be done digitally.