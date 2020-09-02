Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi to bring in reforms in civil services

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of Mission Karmayogi programme to bring in comprehensive reforms in the civil services capacity building apparatus at individual, institutional and process levels for efficient public service delivery.

The plans under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) will be approved by the Prime Minister-led Public Human Resources Council.

“Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare the Indian civil servant for the future by making him more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled. Empowered with specific role- competencies, the civil servant will be able to ensure efficient service delivery of the highest quality standards,” an official statement said.

SPV to be created

Under the scheme, a Capacity Building Commission will be set up and a Special Purpose Vehicle will be created for owning and operating the digital assets and the technological platform for online skill training. It will also have a co-ordination unit headed by the Cabinet Secretary. The programme will be delivered by setting up an Integrated Government Online Training (iGOTKarmayogi) Platform, which will emphasise on ‘on-site learning’ to complement the ‘off-site’ learning and creating an ecosystem of shared training infrastructure.

“To cover around 46 lakh Central employees, a sum of ₹510.86 crore will be spent over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The expenditure is partly funded by multilateral assistance to the tune of $50 million,” according to the statement. The SPV will be a ‘not-for-profit’ company and will own and manage iGOT-Karmayogi platform.

The key focus of the programme will be to transition from ‘rules based’ to 'roles based’ HR management and aligning of work allocation of civil servants by matching their competencies to the requirements of the post.

“All civil service positions will be calibrated to a Framework of Roles, Activities and Competencies (FRACs) approach and to create and deliver learning content relevant to the identified FRACs in every Government entity,” the official statement said.

The government aims to ensure that all civil servants get the opportunity to continuously build and strengthen their behavioural, functional and domain competencies. At the same time, Central Ministries and Departments and their organisations will directly invest their resources towards co-creation and sharing the collaborative and common ecosystem of learning through an annual financial subscription for every employee, the statement added.

Testing of textiles

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved signing of a MoU between India’s Textiles Committee and Japan’s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market.

Another MoU for co-operation in the field of geology and mineral resources between the Geological Survey of India and Geological Survey of Finland (Geologiantutkimuskeskus) also got the Cabinet nod.