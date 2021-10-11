Modi to virtually participate in G20 Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in a G20 Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, that is likely to discuss in details the distressing situation in Kabul after it was taken over by the Taliban in August this year.
“At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.
The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs, and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.
The G20 comprises 20 of the world’s major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a co-ordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the release stated.
Modi had participated in the SCO–CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) outreach summit on Afghanistan last month. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York recently.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...