Modi to virtually participate in G20 Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in a G20 Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, that is likely to discuss in details the distressing situation in Kabul after it was taken over by the Taliban in August this year.

“At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

Meeting agenda

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs, and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights.

The G20 comprises 20 of the world’s major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a co-ordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the release stated.

Modi had participated in the SCO–CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) outreach summit on Afghanistan last month. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York recently.