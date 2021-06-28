Move to uplift healthcare infrastructure, a big relief for sector

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The healthcare industry has welcomed the package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for scaling up the health infrastructure in the country.
Appreciating the government’s efforts to boost the most critical sector in the current scenario, Gurpreet Sandhu, President, Council for Healthcare & Pharma, told BusinessLine that the package of ₹50,000 crore for the sector has come as a huge relief in view of devastating second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
“A guaranteed coverage of 50 per cent for expansion of health-related projects and 75 per cent for new projects has shown the government’s commitment towards improving the present battered state of affairs. Since the second wave has exposed the condition of the healthcare system, it was the need of the hour to scale up the medical infrastructure,” he added.
Meanwhile, he also stated that an additional ₹23,220 crore for the public health sector, focussing on short-term emergency preparedness with an emphasis on children and paediatric care/paediatric beds will surely help the sector get ready for another impending wave of the pandemic.
“One thing that the sector faced during the second wave was the shortage of medical staff and funding for short-term HR augmentation through medical students and nursing students will give the existing medical staff some breathing space,” Sandhu further added.
Investment in modern equipment, including on-site oxygen gas generation systems, can be a costly affair. Hospitals and nursing homes in urban and semi-urban India will benefit from direct financial support measures provided by the government. Reliable supply of oxygen through an on-site oxygen generator will alleviate the woes experienced all over India during the ongoing second wave and provide independence to hospitals for years to come, said Siddharth Rastogi, Executive Director, MVS Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
“The focus on tier-II and -III cities is particularly satisfying, which would go a long way in addressing the big city-small town healthcare gap in the country. The 50 per cent guaranteed coverage for aspirational districts for both new and expansion projects is particularly noteworthy in this regard.
At the same time, the considerable allocation to child and paediatric care must also be appreciated. With the predictions of an even more destructive third wave, these policy stimuli would also give some momentum to health facilities and infrastructure across the country in the immediate term too,” said Ashok Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Max Ventilator.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...