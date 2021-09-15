No input tax credit for CSR activities, says Gujarat AAR

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Amidst increasing spends for Covid relief, input tax credit (ITC) on goods or services for corporate social responsibility (CSR) has got tangled in contrary rulings by Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR).
Recently, the Gujarat Authority for Advance Ruling (GAAR) said, “CSR activities, as per Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 are those activities excluded from normal course of business of the applicant and therefore, not eligible for ITC.”
The applicant, Adama India, sought rulings on two questions — First, whether the inputs and input services procured by the applicant, in order to undertake mandatory CSR activities as required under the Companies Act, 2013, qualify as being in the course and furtherance of business, and therefore, be counted eligible for ITC.
Second question is whether inputs and input services for providing notebooks and course materials for schools, construction of cement bench at public places, public urinals, auditoriums etc. at educational institutions, procurement and installation of oxygen generating plant at hospitals, water filter plants, solar water heaters, masks, sanitisers, oxygen concentrator and chairs and tables in schools and hospitals be eligible for ITC.
Harpreet Singh, Partner, Indirect taxes at KPMG in India said that this ruling may come as a setback for lot of corporates who were keen on reducing their overall tax burden by claiming input GST credit on Covid initiatives as part of their CSR. “Lot of countries have provided for VAT exemptions/input tax benefits on Covid-related expenses (as part of CSR) in order to encourage participation by corporates. Evaluating some of these best practices, may augur well for our country as well,” he said.
According to experts, the moot question which arises here is whether the CSR expenditure incurred by a company, can be construed as in the course or furtherance of business for being eligible to avail credit or will be barred in terms of specific provision (Section 17(5) - blocked credits on gifts/personal consumption) under the GST law.
GAAR’s ruling on August 11 is contrary to the ruling by the Uttar Pradesh AAR which said, in the matter of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, that ITC shall be available on expenses incurred to comply with the requirements of CSR under Companies Act, 2013. However, GAAR ruling is in line with the Kerala AAR’s ruling in the matter of Polycab Wires which held that ITC shall not be available on free distribution of electrical items like, switches, fan, cables etc. to flood affected people under CSR expenditure.
Companies Act says every company having a net worth of ₹500 crore or more, or turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more or a net profit of ₹5 crore or more will mandatorily incur corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure in every financial year, to the extent of minimum 2 per cent of the average net-profits of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial years, in pursuance of CSR policy.
Money can be spent on education, rural development, contribution to PM Cares Fund, events related to disaster management including relief activities, beside others. Spending of CSR funds on creating health infra, manufacturing and supplying oxygen etc. are also eligible CSR activities.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...