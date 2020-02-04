Operation Greens: Six additional proposals under consideration, says Ministry of Food Processing

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
The Food Processing Ministry on Tuesday said that six additional project proposals are under consideration for grants under the Operation Greens scheme. Operation Greens is an integrated development scheme for tomato, onion and potato value chain with a budgetary allocation of ₹500 crore and was launched in November 2018.
Replying to a written question on the scheme, the Ministry said that it had conducted roadshows and workshops in major crop-producing States for inviting proposals in co-ordination with the respective State governments.
The Ministry stated that, “Till date, the Ministry has received a total of 24 project proposal applications for setting up integrated value-chain development projects, of which 5 projects have been approved under the scheme, with a total project cost of ₹425.83 crore, including grant-in-aid of ₹161.17 crore. Six project proposals are under consideration of the Ministry.”.
Replying to another question, the Food Processing Ministry said it has so far given final approval to 39 mega food parks in 24 States. The Mega Food Park Scheme (MFPS) is aimed at creating modern infrastructure for food processing, and invites expression of interest from time to time.
“ Out of these, a total of 18 mega food park projects have been made operational,” it added. These include Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Tumkur (Karnataka), Fazilka (Punjab), Nalbari (Assam), Khargone (Madhya Pradesh), Murshidabad (West Bengal), Rayagada (Odisha), Satara (Maharashtra), Ajmer (Rajasthan), Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand), Surat (Gujarat), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Una (HP), West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), West Tripura (Tripura), Nizamabad (Telangana) and Dewas (Madhya Pradesh). The Ministry said it has also given approval to nine food parks being set up by State Government entities.
