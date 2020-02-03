Over 30 cr PANs linked with Aadhaar so far: Anurag Singh Thakur

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
As the date for linking PAN with Aadhaar has been extended by three months, the Government has linked over 30 crore such numbers with the unique identification code, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in Parliament on Monday.
The total permanent account numbers (PANs) which are linked with Aadhaar number as on January 27, 2020, is 30,75,02,824, Thakur informed the Lok Sabha. When asked if the government has extended the deadline period for Aadhaar-PAN linking, the minister responded in an affirmative “Yes, sir”. He said the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been further extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.
“As on January 27, 2020, a total of 17,58,03,617 PANs are not linked with Aadhaar. The extension of due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar will benefit these PAN card holders as they get extra time to link their PANs with Aadhaar,” Thakur said in Parliament.
Also, to ensure that the sensitive data is not leaked by handling organisations, guidelines laid down by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in this regard are being followed, he said.
Appropriate measures have also been taken under provisions of Income-Tax Act, Information Technology Act and other applicable laws that the confidentially of data is maintained.
On being asked if the government also proposes to link all property-related transactions with Aadhaar to curb benami property and bring transparency, he said the due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2020. “This measure will help to curb benami property and bring in transparency,” Thakur said.
He said, under the Income Tax Act, a person is required to quote PAN in respect of any sale or purchase of immovable property for an amount exceeding Rs 10 lakh or valued by stamp valuation authority.
In a separate query on PAN and bank account linking, the Finance Ministry informed the house that approximately 85 per cent of the current and savings accounts (CASA) are Aadhaar seeded as on January 24, 2020.
Besides, as per data provided by the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), 59.15 crore RuPay cards have been issued by banks as on December 31, 2019.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...