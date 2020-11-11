PM Modi to co-chair ASEAN-India Summit with Vietnamese counterpart on November 12

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc to be held virtually on Thursday. The meet will focus on the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025) adopted recently for strengthening relationships between the two sides.
“The summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building etc,” according to an official release circulated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.
The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam, will participate in the summit.
“The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025). Covid-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the summit,” the release added.
The ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025) seeks to have greater cooperation in all key areas of economic and strategic partnership and envisages an economically integrated and rules-based grouping that narrows the development gap.
Last year, India exited the negotiations for a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with fifteen other countries, including the ASEAN mainly because of differences over offers to China. But New Delhi also indicated that it could consider individual trade and investment pacts with other members of the group individually.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...