Pradhan calls India Inc to join AatmaNirbhar Bharat Urja initiatives

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that on the energy front, the government was developing a clear roadmap of AatmaNirbhar Urja for AatmaNirbhar Bharat.
Addressing the Assocham Foundation Week 2020 on “Energy Transition to Fuel India’s Growth Path”, he invited India Inc to join the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Urja initiatives to ensure energy justice and ending energy poverty in the country.
"India is now among the fastest growing large economies of the world with a strong determination to end poverty, including energy poverty. This demands rapid expansion of energy consumption and energy security. Our government is committed to meet both these ends in a sustainable manner," he said.
The minister said that at the core of the government’s efforts is to achieve a growth path that is sustainable, keeping in view national priorities and resources.
“We have already initiated reforms to transform India from being just a passive market to an active manufacturing hub at the heart of global value chains. We are partnering with the industry and other stakeholders in realising this vision," Pradhan said.
The Minister said that during the last six years, India’s energy landscape has undergone a transformational change. India now is the third largest energy consumer in the world after the US and China.
“We are tapping into huge biomass potential through the National Biofuels Policy. India's Oil Marketing Companies are ahead of the curve having already committed to set up twelve 2G bio-refineries and ethanol blended petrol. Our government is also giving a push to adopt a hydrogen fuel mix. Major oil and gas companies have taken a lead by promoting the International Solar Alliance in addition to installing renewable energy capacities through independent efforts," he added.
