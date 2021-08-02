Prasar Bharati intends to enhance global footprint: I&B Ministry

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday said that public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is focusing on enhancing its global footprint and mulling at launching an international channel.

In a written reply to a question, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed Rajya Sabha that, “Prasar Bharati intends to enhance its global footprint further for better projection of India abroad and has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) towards consultancy service for providing Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the establishment of an international channel. The EOI was published on July 18 with the last date of submission was July 29.”

“Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Broadcaster has been expanding its global outreach through DD India and External Services Division of All India Radio with the objective to build bridges of communication with Indians living abroad and to showcase India’s diverse culture, values and rich heritage to the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, in response to another question, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry informed Rajya Sabha that as per BARC data, the number of gross unique viewers for DD Channels across the network has been increasing year to year.

“During the lockdown period in 2020, Doordarshan aired iconic serials such as Ramayan and Mahabharat, which resulted in record highest television viewership. DD RETRO, a dedicated entertainment channel has been created to expand the viewership base. All Live Sporting events of National Importance are now being aired on a dedicated sports channel DD Sports to ensure a sustained audience. DD India has been dedicated to English News and DD News to Hindi News to cater to diverse audiences across India,” the Ministry added.