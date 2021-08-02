Prasar Bharati intends to enhance global footprint: I&B Ministry

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday said that public broadcaster Prasar Bharati is focusing on enhancing its global footprint and mulling at launching an international channel.
In a written reply to a question, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed Rajya Sabha that, “Prasar Bharati intends to enhance its global footprint further for better projection of India abroad and has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) towards consultancy service for providing Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the establishment of an international channel. The EOI was published on July 18 with the last date of submission was July 29.”
“Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Broadcaster has been expanding its global outreach through DD India and External Services Division of All India Radio with the objective to build bridges of communication with Indians living abroad and to showcase India’s diverse culture, values and rich heritage to the world,” he added.
Meanwhile, in response to another question, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry informed Rajya Sabha that as per BARC data, the number of gross unique viewers for DD Channels across the network has been increasing year to year.
“During the lockdown period in 2020, Doordarshan aired iconic serials such as Ramayan and Mahabharat, which resulted in record highest television viewership. DD RETRO, a dedicated entertainment channel has been created to expand the viewership base. All Live Sporting events of National Importance are now being aired on a dedicated sports channel DD Sports to ensure a sustained audience. DD India has been dedicated to English News and DD News to Hindi News to cater to diverse audiences across India,” the Ministry added.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...