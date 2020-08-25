PSUs can now clear imports first and pay duty later

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The Finance Ministry on Tuesday allowed Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) to get their import cleared first and pay the import duty within 14 days.
“This measure is expected to result in speedier clearance of the good imported by the PSUs, thereby helping them in their activities,” a statement issued by Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) said. The inclusion of PSUs, both of the Centre and States, in the scheme of deferred payment of Custom duty would require these importers to register with the CBIC on the basis of a recommendation letter from a Joint Secretary level officer of their administrative Ministry/Department.
The board also informed that as an additional facilitation exercise, it has done away with the earlier requirement of the approved AEOs (Authorised Economic Operators) having to intimate every Customs Port of their entitlement to avail the facility of deferred payment of Customs duties. This would now be handled centrally, which is expected to ease the compliance requirement for the eligible importers. This will also apply to the approved PSUs.
The scheme of deferred payment of Customs duties was first introduced in November 2016, for importers recognised by the CBIC as AEOs. These importers are approved by the Customs on the basis of certain compliance parameters such as proper maintenance of records, secure internal controls, and a good track record of legal compliance. The approved AEOs, numbering 244 at present, are given the facility of clearing their imported goods immediately and paying the admissible Customs duties thereon subsequently.
The facility of deferred payment of Customs duties is a part of CBIC’s ongoing next generational reform ‘Turant Customs’ which envisages a Faceless, Contactless and Paperless Customs environment. The objective is to enhance the ease of doing business and bring in more efficiency and improvement in turnaround time, ultimately leading to a reduction in the time and costs associated with the Customs clearance processes
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...