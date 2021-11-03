Public cloud services end-user spending to rise by 30 per cent in India: Gartner

Green miles to go and promises to keep
IT Research and forecast firm Gartner Inc has predicted that end-user spending on public cloud services in India would total $7.3 billion in 2022, increasing 29.6% from 2021. “Public cloud services adoption has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic. The pandemic was a tipping point for Indian businesses to realize the true value of public cloud,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner.
“In India, the policy infrastructure is emerging as an important contributor to public cloud growth. For example, the recently launched public cloud government initiatives Meghraj and Cloud Vision for India 2022 will prove useful for small and medium businesses or those who are in an early stage of cloud adoption to benefit from this technology,” the analyst added.
In a press release, Gartner added thatinitiatives targeted towards building a skilled cloud workforce in partnership with private IT service providers will contribute to the government’s effort to strengthen the country’s public cloud ecosystem. While still on the rise, Indian end-user spending on the public cloud next year will be slower than the 34.6% growth forecast in 2021.
Indian CIOs are expected to focus their cloud investment on cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS). This segment is forecast to total $2.4 billion in 2022, up 40% from 2021. IaaS will make up 32.3% of the total investments in public cloud services in 2022, the firm forecast.
“Public cloud growth continues to be driven by organizations that want to modernize their IT and reduce their capital expenditure spend. The desire for agility and innovation in both business transformation and IT operations is also fueling the growth of public cloud” said Nag.
The next step in the growth of cloud in India will be adopting cloud-native technologies. Indian CIOs will look to reimagine and refashion their applications and workloads using containers and microservices as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
