Softening the Covid blow: MCA again extends timeline for creation of a deposit repayment reserve by 3 months

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch review: Versatility meets power
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has yet again come to the aid of Corporate India, extending by three more months the timeline for compliance with creation of a deposit repayment reserve and investment of a portion of their maturing debentures in 2020-21 in specified liquid instruments.
As against the earlier specified deadline of June 30, the MCA has now given three more months, ie up to September 30, 2020 for this compliance. This is second time the timelines are getting extended — the first time being on March 24 when MCA allowed the compliance to be done by June 30.
Under company law, India Inc would have had to create by April-end a deposit repayment reserve of 20 per cent of deposits maturing during fiscal 2020-21. Corporates are also required to invest or deposit at least 15 per cent of the amount of maturing debentures during the financial year in liquid instruments.
Besides reducing the compliance burden, this latest MCA move would encourage companies to use their deposits and resources efficiently for the benefit of their employees and their sustenance, which will overall result in improving the economic health of the country, Sandeep Grover, Partner, Ortis Law Offices, said.
The extension of timelines would allow businesses to focus on re-opening and re-establishing their core functions, added Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.
Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partners said that the latest MCA move to extend the timeline for creation of a deposit repayment reserve account as well as for investing 15 per cent of the amount of maturing debentures in liquid instruments would further ease the liquidity crunch being faced by entities amid the ongoing Covid-19 disruption.
The latest MCA move is among the series of steps that the Ministry had taken post the Covid-19 induced lockdown from March 25 to soften the compliance blow on Corporate India, with several companies seeing revenues thin to trickle. It may be recalled that the MCA had, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, allowed corporates to hold virtual board meetings, virtual annual general meetings and extraordinary general meetings to conduct urgent business.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
The rupee (INR), after ending last week by half a per cent lower, has today opened on a flat note against the ...
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the markets, the gems and jewellery industry was reeling in FY20 due to ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...