Soon, policy to attract FDI in coal mining sector, says Minister Pralhad Joshi

The Ministry of Coal is looking at ways to attract foreign participation in the coal mining sector. One of the options being considered is carving out larger coal blocks to meet the requirements of foreign investors, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said.
Speaking at the third India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Joshi said, “We have opened up the coal mining sector for Foreign Direct Investment under the automatic route. We are formulating various policies to attract foreign investors and private sector within the country.”
The Ministry of Coal has been evaluating a slew of measures of attract more investment in the coal mining sector. This includes commercial coal mining, allowing auction of mines with less than three bidders, and permitting the sale of 25 per cent coal committed production in the open market.
“The current size of coal blocks is very small today, and to attract global investors, we need bigger blocks. We are deliberating all such such things, and within a fortnight or a month, we will come out with a policy for the same,” Joshi said.
“The FDI proposal has been approved and on track. Now within the Coal Ministry we need to make some changes to attract investors...A proposal for the same which is yet to be finalised, and needs the approval of the Cabinet and the Prime Minister,” Joshi said.
Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the event, he said that a Cabinet note may not be needed for this change, and that the Coal Ministry is acting on industry suggestions to boost commercial coal mining.
The recent round of coal mine auctions saw a poor response with just 6 of the 27 blocks on offer getting adequate interest to be bid out. One of the reasons for this disinterest could be expectations from commercial coal mining, the auctions for which are expected to begin from December 2019.
