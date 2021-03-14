Union Road Ministry enables online permit for tourist services across country

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a new scheme, under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply for an “All India Tourist Authorisation/Permit” online, stated an official release.
The permit will be issued, after relevant documents are submitted and fees deposited, within 30 days of submission of applications.
The new set of rules- to be known as the “All India Tourist Vehicles Authorisation and Permit Rules, 2021” - will be applicable from April 1. All existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity, it added.
The new rules for permits are expected to promote tourism across the States in our country and add to the revenue of State Governments.
The step was discussed in the 39th and 40th Transport Development Council Meetings and was concurred to by participants from the states.
The Ministry has implemented a similar scheme for goods carriage vehicles under National Permit Regime, It said.
Moreover, the scheme allows flexibility in the form of authorisation/permit being granted, for a period of three months or its multiples thereof, not exceeding three years at a time, added the release.
This provision has been incorporated keeping in mind those areas of our country where there is a limited season of tourism and also for those operators who have limited financial capacity. It will also consolidate a central database and fees of all such authorization/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope for improvement, promotion of tourism, the release stated.
