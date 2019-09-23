Power cost for MSMEs should come down to increase competitiveness, export promotion: Nitin Gadkari

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
There is a need to reduce logistics, capital and power cost to make Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ( MSMEs) competitive in the international markets and to promote exports, said Nitin Gadkari, Minister for MSME here on Monday.
"The three challenges that the MSME sector is facing includes high logistics cost, capital cost and power costs," said Gadkari while speaking at the conclave on 'Enhancing Energy Efficiency in MSME sector organised by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).
“Steps should be taken to reduce the cost in the areas where it easy to achieve to make the sector competitive and increase its employment potential,” he added.
The two day conclave would discuss strategies to promote energy efficiency while discussing the issues like technical and financial capabilities of MSMEs, capacity building and awareness programme.
"Industrial energy demand in India has almost doubled in the last five years and it is expected the growth may continue and the demand for energy likely to go up by over three times between 2012 and 2040 respectively", said RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power.
“Therefore, adopting energy efficiency initiatives and implementing energy conservation guidelines would be key drivers in reducing the energy-demand and strengthening Energy security,” he added.
During the inaugural session, an MoU was also signed between the Director General, MSME and BEE for developing a long term road-map for enhancing energy efficiency and security for the MSME sector.
The MoU includes area of development for comprehensive energy mapping of MSMEs, developing of appropriate schemes and programmes to improve energy security of MSMEs.
