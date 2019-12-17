Power demand declines for fourth quarter in a row

Power demand and electricity generation in the country declined for a fourth quarter in a row due to slowdown in demand from states as a result of a slowdown in the economy.

Total conventional power generation, which is predominantly powered by coal was down 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the month of November, according to a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. This decline was broad-based with power generation down across regions, the report added.

On a year-to-date basis, conventional energy generation went up a mere 0.2 per cent. Power generation using renewable energy too saw a decline by 6 per cent when compared to November 2018.

GDP growth has continuously gone down in the last six quarters to 4.5 per cent (in the last quarter) when compared with the 7 per cent which the government had predicted. This has resulted in a slowdown in activity, in turn impacting power generation, industry watchers said.

Power demand in the south was down by 4.3 per cent, west was down by 4.9 per cent, north was down by 3.2 per cent and east was down by 4.4 per cent.“ Industrial demand has very low and there is no significant pick up as yet,” said Rupesh Sankhe, Vice President, Elara Capital.

In part, coal the necessary ingredient for generating conventional power was impacted significantly due to flooding at Coal India’s mines. Approximately 70 per cent of India’s power requirements are coal-based.

This has impacted coal stocks. At the end of November, coal stocks at power plants were 15 days when compared to 12 days in October, which reflected the lower thermal generation and demand. Better demand results in lower days that the coal needs to be stocked. Coal consumption by the power sector was down 17 per cent on a yearly basis to 46.8 mt in October.

Plant Load Factor (PLF), one of the key metrics which determines power output, declined 46 per cent in November 2019, in comparison to the same period last year, the report added. Thermal PLF came in at 52, a 10 per cent decline and coal-based generation came in at 51, a decline of 11 per cent. Hydro and nuclear generation increased 24 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively in November.

Also, this has impacted energy trading in November. Volumes on the Indian Energy Exchange decreased 0.4 per cent YoY to 3.4b kWh. On a trailing twelve month basis, volumes were down 14 per cent. The average prices came went up marginally to Rs 2.85/kWh in November, in comparison to Rs 2.71/kWh in October.

Net capacity addition of renewables during the last 7 months has come in at 8.8 GW, which is healthy.

Production is picking up and demand is expected to improve slightly, stated Sankhe.