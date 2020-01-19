Power demand, generation decline for the fourth straight quarter

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Venkatesh Ganesh, Mumbai, January 19 Power demand and electricity generation in the country declined for a fourth quarter in a row due to continued slowdown in the economy.
The trend was seen across both conventional and renewable energy (RE). According to a Motilal Oswal report, conventional electricity generation in December, declined 2 per cent, when compared to the same period last year.
This was similar to the November data when total conventional power generation, which is predominantly powered by coal, was down 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Further, on a year-to-date basis, generation was down slightly by 0.1 per cent.
Overall power generation was also down by 2 per cent year-on-year in December, according to the report. RE generation increased a mere 3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, even as capacity addition continues to increase. On a year-to-date basis, solar capacity addition went up by 5.5 GW. In December, the capacity addition was 1.2 GW.
This decline in power demand was particularly pronounced in the northern and eastern regions. In both the regions, power demand was down 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Coal-based generation declined 4 per cent year-on-year.
Thermal power was down 4.3 per cent in December 2019, when compared to December 2018.
However, hydro and nuclear generation increased 14 per cent and 16 per cent year-on-year , on the back of decline in coal-based generation.
Coal stocks, which were hit last year due to heavy rains, are now seeing signs of revival. Production by Coal India, in December, went up 1.6 per cent but continues to be down 5.8 per cent when compared on a year-to-date basis.
“The pick-up in production should improve demand slightly going ahead,” stated Rupesh Sankhe, Vice-President, Elara Capital.
But this increase in production resulted in higher stocks, as demand was not proportional to this increase. Coal stocks at power plants increased to 18 days in December 2019 when compared to December 2018.
With availability of coal improving, Plant Load Factor (PLF) for NTPC plants is showing signs of improvement post the heavy monsoon. Some plants of NTPC saw a decline in PLF of 10 percentage points to 66 per cent on a yearly basis.
PLF is one of the key metrics which determines power output. Thermal PLF in December was 51 per cent, a 3.5 per cent reduction when compared on a year-to-date basis.
All this will impact Discom dues, which has already touched ₹80,000 crore at a time when India’s GDP has gone down to 4.2 per cent.
FY 19
FY 18
FY 17
December 19
Conventional power Generation growth (%)
3.6
4.1
4.7
-2.2
All India Peak Demand (GW)
176
161
158
170
RE generation growth (%)
24.5
24.9
24
2.6
Source: MNRE, Motilal Oswal
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...