Power PSUs show 45% rise in capex for April-Nov

Our New Delhi Bureau December 19 | Updated on December 19, 2021

The capex by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) of the Power Ministry grew by 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,137 crore during April to November this fiscal.

The capex incurred in these eight months is 63.4 per cent of FY22’s total expenditure.

During April-November of FY21, the power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of ₹22,127 crore, (49.3 per cent of the total expenditure).

For 2021-22, capex target for the CPSEs in the Power Ministry is ₹50,690.52 crore.

Better growth

“Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year.

“Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry has spent ₹1,593.72 crore in the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS). It also spent ₹1,007.51 crore on the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and ₹890 crore in Transmission Development schemes for the northeastern region, it added.

Besides an expenditure of ₹32,137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of ₹3,491.23 crore was invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry. In all, till the end of November, the ministry has invested ₹35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development.

“The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on a weekly basis by the Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and State governments, the ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development,” it informed.

Published on December 19, 2021

