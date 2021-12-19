Power PSUs show 45% rise in capex for April-Nov

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The capex by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) of the Power Ministry grew by 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,137 crore during April to November this fiscal.
The capex incurred in these eight months is 63.4 per cent of FY22’s total expenditure.
During April-November of FY21, the power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of ₹22,127 crore, (49.3 per cent of the total expenditure).
For 2021-22, capex target for the CPSEs in the Power Ministry is ₹50,690.52 crore.
“Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year.
“Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry has spent ₹1,593.72 crore in the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS). It also spent ₹1,007.51 crore on the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and ₹890 crore in Transmission Development schemes for the northeastern region, it added.
Besides an expenditure of ₹32,137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of ₹3,491.23 crore was invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry. In all, till the end of November, the ministry has invested ₹35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development.
“The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on a weekly basis by the Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and State governments, the ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development,” it informed.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...