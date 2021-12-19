Power PSUs show 45% rise in capex for April-Nov

The capex by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) of the Power Ministry grew by 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹32,137 crore during April to November this fiscal.

The capex incurred in these eight months is 63.4 per cent of FY22’s total expenditure.

During April-November of FY21, the power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of ₹22,127 crore, (49.3 per cent of the total expenditure).

For 2021-22, capex target for the CPSEs in the Power Ministry is ₹50,690.52 crore.

Better growth

“Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year.

“Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry has spent ₹1,593.72 crore in the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS). It also spent ₹1,007.51 crore on the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and ₹890 crore in Transmission Development schemes for the northeastern region, it added.

Besides an expenditure of ₹32,137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of ₹3,491.23 crore was invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry. In all, till the end of November, the ministry has invested ₹35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development.

“The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on a weekly basis by the Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and State governments, the ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development,” it informed.