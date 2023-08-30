Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will bear the cut in cost price of LPG for all non-Ujjawala Consumers, a senior Government official clarified on Wednesday. However, it is not yet clear whether this will be compensated by the Government in due course or not.

The Cabinet on Tuesday said effective August 30, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 in markets across the country. In Delhi, for instance, the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder will drop to Rs 903 from the existing Rs 1,103. The decision will cover all 33 crore connections, including 9.6 crore under the PM Ujjawala Yojana.

“The general cut will be borne by the oil companies. Only for Ujjwala customers, the subsidy is borne by the government,” a senior Government official told businessline. A Government statement issued after the Cabinet decision on Tuesday, said there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers in the country, including 9.6 crore PMUY beneficiary families. However, the total number of connections is 33 crore, which suggests each consumer has more than one connection.

The Cabinet decision clarified that while non-Ujjawala customers will need to pay Rs 200 less for a cylinder, the benefit for an Ujjawala consumer will be Rs 400, comprising the Rs 200 cut in cost price and a subsidy pay-out of Rs 200. It also said Ujjawala consumers will continue to receive Rs 200 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on whether Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) will be compensated for selling a domestic cylinder at Rs 200 less. Last October, the government announced a Rs 22,000-crore one-time grant for the public sector undertakings (OMCs), Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, to reduce cost pressures and cover the last two years’ losses on selling LPG in the domestic market.

It said international prices of LPG had increased by around 300 per cent between June 2020 to June 2022. However, the cost increase was not fully passed on to consumers to insulate them from fluctuations in international prices. Accordingly, domestic LPG prices were raised by 72 per cent during this period. This had led to significant losses for these OMCs and the amount was being given to compensate the loss, a government statement added.