Quad Foreign Ministers to discuss post-Covid plans

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The India-Australia-Japan-US Ministerial (Quad meeting) on October 6 between Foreign Ministers of the four countries will focus on the post-Covid-19 international order, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The Foreign Ministers will discuss the need for coordinating responses to the challenges emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, said MEA’s spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, at a press briefing on Thursday.
“There will also be a discussion on regional issues. The Foreign Ministers are expected to collectively affirm the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he added. Updating the status of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), the spokesperson said that as on September 30, a total of 16.45 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the mission. To meet the continued demand, Phase 7 of VBM has been operationalised from October 1, 2020.
“As of now, 820 international flights have been scheduled from 19 countries to be operated under Phase 7 during the course of this month. These include mainly flights from among the 14 countries with which India has a bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangement in place. These flights will reach 24 airports across India, repatriating an estimated 1.5 lakh people,” said Srivastava.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
In a newly independent country torn apart by communal violence, one man remained the messiah of peace
Meet the liquor vendors who look forward to a day of relaxation with family, as few other celebrations accord ...
Mahatma Gandhi may have been indifferent to the charms of the ornate Rashtrapati Bhavan, but his stamp on it ...
Passes and valleys in the Himalayas — for centuries routes for trade and pilgrimage — are now implacable ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...